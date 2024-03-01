New shop is to open in Harrogate town centre in good news for anyone with a cat or dog
Located at Beulah Street, the new shop will be a destination for pet owners, in particular.
Not only is Blue Cross packed with gifts, it represents a charity which has been dedicated to helping sick, injured and homeless pets since 1897.
The help it offers includes veterinary treatment, finding loving new homes for pets, behavioural advice, support with pet bereavement and education for future generations.
Such is the pet charity’s standing, last year it was chosen as Horse of the Year Show’s charity partner.
Boasting a vision which that “every pet will enjoy a healthy life in a happy home,” Harrogate’s Blue Cross is one of more than 50 such charity shops in England and Wales.
Blue Cross also has a new online shop with a wide range of calendars, cards, gifts and pet toys.
For more information, visit: https://www.bluecross.org.uk/shop-online