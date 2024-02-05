New shop closure hits Harrogate town centre on prestigious street for retail sector
After opening less than three years ago at 5 James Street, the signage has been removed at Carl Scarpa and a notice online says “permanently closed”.
A name synonymous with quality and style, the luxury shoe shop first came to Harrogate in August 2021 having been founded back in 1974.
While Harrogate’s high street may only catch a cold while the rest of the UK suffers pneumonia, the departure of a high-end shop which is part of a chain of 24 branches in Great Britain and Ireland, highlights the cold winds still buffeting the economy.
It also means James Street is looking to fill an empty retail unit.
On the basis of recent history, it is highly possible this will be a temporary situation.