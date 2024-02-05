New shop closure hits Harrogate town centre on prestigious street for retail sector

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After opening less than three years ago at 5 James Street, the signage has been removed at Carl Scarpa and a notice online says “permanently closed”.

A name synonymous with quality and style, the luxury shoe shop first came to Harrogate in August 2021 having been founded back in 1974.

While Harrogate’s high street may only catch a cold while the rest of the UK suffers pneumonia, the departure of a high-end shop which is part of a chain of 24 branches in Great Britain and Ireland, highlights the cold winds still buffeting the economy.

It also means James Street is looking to fill an empty retail unit.