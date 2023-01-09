New series of high-profile events at Yorkshire Events Centre will boost Harrogate economy

Businesses and events held at the Great Yorkshire Showground contributed £73.7 million to the Harrogate economy, according to the last set of statistics in 2019.

Tens of thousands of visitors are set to flock to the Yorkshire Event Centre after it secured a series of exciting new events.

From a model rail showcase to an epic comic convention, electric vehicle extravaganza to the biggest outdoor holiday home show, the YEC is proud to announce a host of fantastic new events lined up throughout the year.

Heather Parry, Managing Director of the Yorkshire Event Centre said: “We are excited to be heading into 2023 with a number of new, high profile shows to be held here for the first time.

"All of these have strong national profiles, guaranteed to attract thousands of visitors into the region and we are proud to host them here.”

Harrogate Model Engineering Exhibition and Model Rail 2023

Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11

It will boast large scale traction engines, model boats, military, earth moving display, live steam, model trucks, aero modelling, railway locomotives and over 40 club and society displays.

Model Rail 2023 will feature ‘Heaton Lodge Junction’ the largest model railway in the UK.

This masterpiece has a 200ft x 50ft floorplan and took over seven years to build. A fantastic day out for families and the serious model railway enthusiast.

Fully Charged LIVE North 2023

Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21.

The World’s number one Electric Vehicle and Clean Energy Show, is expected to attract 10,000 – 15,000 visitors when it’s held at the Yorkshire Event Centre.

The show will complement a series of other Fully Charged LIVE shows which are held in Europe, America, Canada and Australia, as well as Fully Charged LIVE South which is held in Hampshire.

Founded by actor, author and presenter Robert Llewellyn, the hugely popular YouTube channel which has 163,785,718 views and 983k subscribers, covers electric vehicles of all shapes and sizes, from electric bikes to electric boats as well as sustainable energy sources.

Comic Con

Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4

Comic-Con will be at the Yorkshire Event Centre as part of a national tour.

Expect big guests, amazing set and prop builds, major attractions, cosplay, anime, traders, gaming and more.

Organisers picked the YEC as the ideal location thanks to its potential for growth.

The Great Holiday Home Show

Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10

Organisers of the UK’s biggest outdoor holiday home show HERCMA, recently announced their relocation to the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Rebranded as The Great Holiday Home Show, it will be held from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10 for the public, followed by a trade-only show from Tuesday, September 12 to Thursday, September 14.

This outdoor show of holiday homes, caravans and motorhomes, is to get a brand-new look, with exciting fresh content to be announced nearer the time.

https://www.thegreatholidayhomeshow.co.uk/

The Great Yorkshire Showground has 250 acres of outdoor space to offer event organisers, thousands of free parking spaces and can host large scale indoor events in two halls in the Yorkshire Event Centre or in one of the 14-rooms at the Pavilions of Harrogate.