New Sainsbury's store to open at former Topshop in Harrogate this winter after plans approved

This is the former Topshop building on Cambridge Street which has been empty for more than two years.

The supermarket chain will move into the retail unit at 33 Cambridge Street, which has been empty for more than two years, creating around 25 jobs.

Patrick Dunne, property director at Sainsbury’s, said: “We’re excited to be able to take the next steps towards delivering a new Sainsbury’s Local for Harrogate Town centre following the council’s decision to approve our planning application.

"Our Local stores are tailored to the communities they serve and we’re looking forward to bringing new jobs into the area whilst offering high quality products at greater convenience for residents and visitors to Harrogate.”

Harrogate Borough Council approved the plans on Tuesday and conversion works to divide the former Topshop into three retail spaces will start later this year.

The supermarket will occupy the largest of the three units - and Skipton Building Society has also submitted plans to move into one.

Sainsbury’s already has four stores in Harrogate on Wetherby Road, Leeds Road, Cold Bath Road and King’s Road.