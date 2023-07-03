New restaurant in Harrogate enjoys a successful launch and a visit from Hollywood star

Located near Valley Gardens and Mercer Art Gallery, the restaurant opened last month in the spot formerly occupied by Fashion House Bistro.

Efes Bar and Grill specialises in the wonderful and unique flavours of the Mediterranean and the Anatalion region of Turkey.

As well as a wide menu, it also a good place to sit for a coffee or a drink, boasting an attractive outdoor terrace.

New Harrogate restaurant Efes Turkish & Mediterranean Bar & Grill has enjoyed a successful launch. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

Launched by Harrogate man Hakan Aydin, the new restaurant is part of a local dining dynasty.

His father, formerly ran Istanbul Bar and Grill and now has Rubins Coffee, an all day cafe patisserie restaurant serving Mediterranean-inspired dishes, from breakfast through to dinner.

Efes already has a celebrity fan in Hollywood actor Danny Glover who visited the bar and grill last month restaurant after his appearance at Comic Con Yorkshire.