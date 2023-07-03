News you can trust since 1836
New restaurant in Harrogate enjoys a successful launch and a visit from Hollywood star

A new independent restaurant has enjoyed a successful launch in the heart of Harrogate.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:32 BST

Located near Valley Gardens and Mercer Art Gallery, the restaurant opened last month in the spot formerly occupied by Fashion House Bistro.

Efes Bar and Grill specialises in the wonderful and unique flavours of the Mediterranean and the Anatalion region of Turkey.

As well as a wide menu, it also a good place to sit for a coffee or a drink, boasting an attractive outdoor terrace.

New Harrogate restaurant Efes Turkish & Mediterranean Bar & Grill has enjoyed a successful launch. (Picture Graham Chalmers)New Harrogate restaurant Efes Turkish & Mediterranean Bar & Grill has enjoyed a successful launch. (Picture Graham Chalmers)
Launched by Harrogate man Hakan Aydin, the new restaurant is part of a local dining dynasty.

His father, formerly ran Istanbul Bar and Grill and now has Rubins Coffee, an all day cafe patisserie restaurant serving Mediterranean-inspired dishes, from breakfast through to dinner.

Efes already has a celebrity fan in Hollywood actor Danny Glover who visited the bar and grill last month restaurant after his appearance at Comic Con Yorkshire.

Efes Turkish & Mediterranean Bar & Grill can offer an attractive outdoors terrace on Swan Road in Harrogate, as well as wonderful and unique flavours from the Mediterranean and Anatalion region.Efes Turkish & Mediterranean Bar & Grill can offer an attractive outdoors terrace on Swan Road in Harrogate, as well as wonderful and unique flavours from the Mediterranean and Anatalion region.
