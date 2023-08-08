News you can trust since 1836
New restaurant famed for its chicken is to open in Harrogate shortly as part of national franchise

A new fast food restaurant is set to open in Harrogate.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:33 BST

Plans to convert what had been Coral bookmakers were orginally approved in October 2021 by the then Harrogate Borough Council.

Now, nearly two years on, work is progressing rapidly towards the opening of Pepe’s Piri Piri, which is located next to Bertie's bar at 57 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate.

Part of a popular franchise Pepe’s Piri Piri has more than 100 restaurants in the UK, including Leeds, Bradford and Huddersfield.

Work is progressing towards the opening of Pepe’s Piri Piri on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate. (Picture contributed)Work is progressing towards the opening of Pepe’s Piri Piri on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate. (Picture contributed)
The new Harrogate restaurant will offer a wide range of grilled food freshly prepared to eat in or take home – Wraps, Burgers, Burritos, Sizzlers, Quesadillas, Wings, Combos and Platters.

Although Pepe’s emphasises health and a family-friendly experience, it remains best known for being “The Home of Fresh Flamed Grilled Chicken”.

Its famous piri piri chicken is marinaded in Pepe’s six tasty flavours and flame-grilled to perfection on the spot.

