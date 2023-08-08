New restaurant famed for its chicken is to open in Harrogate shortly as part of national franchise

Plans to convert what had been Coral bookmakers were orginally approved in October 2021 by the then Harrogate Borough Council.

Now, nearly two years on, work is progressing rapidly towards the opening of Pepe’s Piri Piri, which is located next to Bertie's bar at 57 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate.

Part of a popular franchise Pepe’s Piri Piri has more than 100 restaurants in the UK, including Leeds, Bradford and Huddersfield.

Work is progressing towards the opening of Pepe’s Piri Piri on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

The new Harrogate restaurant will offer a wide range of grilled food freshly prepared to eat in or take home – Wraps, Burgers, Burritos, Sizzlers, Quesadillas, Wings, Combos and Platters.

Although Pepe’s emphasises health and a family-friendly experience, it remains best known for being “The Home of Fresh Flamed Grilled Chicken”.