New quirky champagne and cheese restaurant opens its doors in Harrogate - with free bubbly on offer
Champagne + Fromage, located on Royal Parade, welcomed its first guests on Friday (September 12), bringing a playful yet sophisticated new dining experience to the town centre.
The new venue serves an enticing menu of champagne, artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, and a range of French-inspired delicacies, perfect for sharing – or savouring all to yourself.
The launch in Harrogate marks the latest expansion for Champagne + Fromage, which already has locations in London, Chester, Greenwich, Bath and the Isle of Wight.
A spokesperson at Champagne + Fromage said: “Champagne + Fromage is more than just a restaurant - it’s a journey through the heart of France’s culinary traditions.
"Our concept is simple yet sophisticated, offering an exquisite pairing of Champagne and artisanal cheeses.
"It’s a place where friends and family enjoy the finest delicacies in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
"We want to change the perception that Champagne is for celebration only.
"Champagne is a wine and as such can be drunk anytime, by itself or with a meal.
"It’s the perfect pairing with cheese, much more than red or white wine.”
To celebrate the opening, every booking in September will receive a free glass of champagne.
Champagne + Fromage is open from midday till 10pm, Sunday’s to Thursday’s, and from midday till 11pm on Friday’s and Saturday’s.
For more information about Champagne + Fromage and to book a table, visit https://champagneplusfromage.co.uk/