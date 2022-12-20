New push for passengers will see Harrogate Bus Company cutting ticket prices in 2023
Bus users in the Harrogate district are among thousands of passengers to see their fares slashed by up to 87 per cent when a Government-funded Help for Household scheme begins.
Transdev, parent company of Harrogate Bus Company, has announced that the maximum single fare for any Transdev one-way bus journey will be cut to just £2 from next month.
From January to March, the bargain £2 single fare will be instantly available anytime, anywhere and on any day from bus drivers using cash or contactless payment, and on the bus operator’s free-to-download Transdev Go mobile app.
The new promotion will deliver major savings for customers making journeys across the Transdev network.
Yorkshire examples include:
Ripon to Leeds on The 36, distance 29 miles: was £7.50, now £2, saving 73 per cent
Harrogate to Bradford on FLYER A2, distance 22 miles: was £5.40, now £2, saving 63 per cent
Alex Hornby, chief executive of Transdev and Harrogate Bus Company, said: “Thanks to our continued partnership with industry partners and the UK Government, we are delighted to be able to offer this amazing promotion to our customers.
“We’ve been among the most successful operators in the country in attracting customers back to bus post-pandemic.
"Even so, we know there are still some who have yet to return to our routes, especially during the current cost of living crisis.
"We hope this money-saving promotion will attract them back on board.”
More information at www.transdevbus.co.uk
The Transdev Go mobile app is free to download