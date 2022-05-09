New President of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce is revealed

Sue Kramer is taking over the position of president of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce from outgoing President, Martin Gerrard.

Sue and her husband Steve opened Crown Jewellers of Harrogate in July 2000.

Since then, the pair have developed and grown the business into a highly respected and much-loved jewellers, offering outstanding customer service and a range of unique and timeless pieces.

Sue has been instrumental in helping other businesses, initiating the Commercial Street Retailers Group, with the objective of creating regular promotions and campaigns to encourage visitors to independent shops along one of Harrogate’s most interesting, and previously underrated streets

Sue has been a member of the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce since 2011. In 2015, Sue joined the Chamber’s Management Group, then became Vice President in 2018.

As President, Sue will bring her infectious energy to the position, helping local area businesses meet, make contacts, and raise the profile of their organisations.

Sue Kramer said: "Having lived in and around Harrogate for most of my life, I am passionate about our wonderful town.

“I also love helping people, something I have always enjoyed at Crown Jewellers. In my new role as President, I look forward to helping grow and shape the future of Harrogate by supporting business within the District, and continuing the Chamber’s excellent relationships with key local organisations. I also hope to embed sustainability into the Chamber’s ethos, and that of its members.

David Simister, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce’s Chief Executive said: “The appointment of someone as passionate and dynamic as Sue as President is fantastic news for the Chamber.

“Sue takes over the chains from Martin Gerrard, who has been a superb President and a great support to me and my predecessor, Sandra Doherty. We wish him all the best in his retirement, and look forward to welcoming him to future meetings in his capacity of Past President.

“I’m really looking forward to Sue’s Presidency and working with her and the members of the Chamber’s Management Group, to grow the organisation’s standing within the District.

“Sue’s exceptional interpersonal skills, deep expertise in business development, along with her unique ability to connect people and create opportunities, will be of tremendous value to our members and the Chamber itself."