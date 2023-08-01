News you can trust since 1836
New pop-up market is to be launched in Harrogate this weekend with local producers

A new pop-up market is coming to Harrogate this weekend.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Real Markets will be holding a free pop-up market at Harrogate’s Outside Inn. (Picture contributed)Real Markets will be holding a free pop-up market at Harrogate’s Outside Inn. (Picture contributed)
Following Real Market’s successful market at Ripley Castle last Sunday, the event is to return this Saturday, August 5 in Harrogate.

Real Markets will be holding a free pop-up market at Harrogate’s Outside Inn on Skipton Road.

This is the second pop-up market this venue has held since it was relaunched.

Real Markets hold outdoor events full of local and speciality producers and makers.

Stallholders attending this Saturday include handmade chocolates from Leeds, goats milk soap made in Knaresborough, and stunning handmade children’s clothes from Harrogate.

The market is free to attend and runs from 10am to 3pm.

Parking is free and The Outside Inn opens at 10am for drinks and light snacks.

