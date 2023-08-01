New pop-up market is to be launched in Harrogate this weekend with local producers

Real Markets will be holding a free pop-up market at Harrogate’s Outside Inn. (Picture contributed)

Following Real Market’s successful market at Ripley Castle last Sunday, the event is to return this Saturday, August 5 in Harrogate.

Real Markets will be holding a free pop-up market at Harrogate’s Outside Inn on Skipton Road.

This is the second pop-up market this venue has held since it was relaunched.

Real Markets hold outdoor events full of local and speciality producers and makers.

Stallholders attending this Saturday include handmade chocolates from Leeds, goats milk soap made in Knaresborough, and stunning handmade children’s clothes from Harrogate.

The market is free to attend and runs from 10am to 3pm.