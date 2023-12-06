New political row as Yorkshire Water reveals £19m plans to improve Harrogate water quality

New £19 million plans to improve water quality in the River Nidd have been announced today by Yorkshire Water as Harrogate's two leading political parties stepped up their war of words over pollution.

The latest spat between the town's Lib Dem candidate and the town's Tory MP saw the former accuse the latter of voting against improvements while the latter accused the former of playing politics.

The amendment to the Victims and Prisoners Bill, tabled by Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron which was defeated in the House of Commons on Monday, would have allowed anyone who gets sick as a result of illegal sewage dumping to claim compensation from water companies.

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, said: “It’s shameful that Andrew Jones and this Conservative government have once again put water companies’ profits before people’s health.

As past of Yorkshire Water’s commitment to improve water quality in the River Nidd, a £19m investment into water treatment works has begun in Killinghall in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

“It is a complete slap in the face to all those in Harrogate and Knaresborough who expect their MP to stand up for them."

But Mr Jones said the Lib Dem's complaint was simply a case of manoeuvring to pedal a "myth" about his record on water quality in Harrogate.

“There is plenty of existing legislation to enable people to seek redress if they believe the actions of an organisation have caused them harm and that was made clear in the House of Commons.

The motion moved in Parliament by the Liberal Democrats was only brought to the House so that they could send out another press release to continue the myth that I, and other MPs, have voted to dump sewage in rivers.

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Harrogate & Knaresborough, who has attacked MP Andrew Jones's record on pollution in the River Nidd. (Picture contributed)

"The fact is that, in one form or another, all MPs have voted to reduce pollution in rivers.

"I voted for a costed plan to do this with targets and timetables.

"The Liberal Democrats didn’t support that and voted for a different proposition which I believed was less effective than the method I supported.

“The motion about redress earlier this week is just party politics and was so blatant even the Labour Party and the SNP didn’t support it.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones - “The motion moved in Parliament by the Liberal Democrats was only brought to the House so that they could send out another press release to continue the myth that I, and other MPs, have voted to dump sewage in rivers." (Picture Gerard Binks)

"In fact, only 27 MPs out of 650 did.”

As Harrogate’s politicians traded the latest blows in a running battle taking place in the run-up to a General Election, the much-criticised utility company responsible for water quality unveiled £19 million worth of improvements.

As part of Yorkshire Water’s stated commitment to improve water quality in the Nidd, work has started at Killinghall waste water treatment works to remove phosphorus from treated wastewater.

The investment at the treatment works, based off Crag Hill Lane, began last week, and is expected to run until Spring 2026.

As part of the scheme, an aerated rush bed will be created, which offers a natural solution for treating wastewater flows when there are storms.

It’s the first time rush beds are being used at a Yorkshire Water site and the specially grown rushes will remove elements of wastewater that would be classed as harmful to the wildlife in the River Nidd.

Phosphorus is a normal part of domestic sewage, entering the sewer system via bathroom showers and washing machines due to products such as shampoo and detergent.

It can also wash off from fields after the use of fertilisers on farms.

Yorkshire Water is warning residents of an increase in vehicles coming to the Killinghall site via Otley Road to Crag Lane and on to Crag Hill Lane.