New owners at one of historic Harrogate district guesthouse which won TV show appoints new management

The new owners of the 300-year-old Newton House in Knaresborough have appointed Raphael and Cici Carreira to take over the management.

Following the retirement of Denise Carter, well-known owner of the business for 12 years, Lamb and Flag Enterprises – the new owners of the 300-year-old Newton House in Knaresborough – have appointed Raphael and Cici Carreira to take over.

The elegant townhouse and award-winning establishment gained UK-wide fame after winning Channel 4’s Four in a Bed reality TV show in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazilian-born couple are set to bring a new approach to the AA four gold star B&B - which is thought to have been built originally with stone from Knaresborough Castle – while retaining the high-quality service and locally-sourced food for its award-winning English breakfasts

The new managers will bring a Latin touch to the breakfast menu with the addition of Brazilian gluten-free tapioca crepes and Portuguese omelette options, alongside the traditional breakfast that has won so many awards for Newton House - including the Deliciously Yorkshire Best Yorkshire Breakfast Award.

Lamb and Flag Enterprises have retained the excellent existing Newton House staff team and will continue to operate the business as is, whilst plans for refurbishment in 2023 are prepared to expand the services offered within the property.

Richard Venable, Lamb and Flag Enterprises director, said “It is business as usual at the moment until we line up our plans for the longer term."We are confident that our guests will continue to enjoy the same warm welcome they have become accustomed to at Newton House, with Raphael, Cici and their friendly and efficient team.“But more new ideas will emerge as the new management team begin to bring their own personal ideas and expertise into play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located at 5/7 York Place near the town centre, Newton House combines Georgian tradition with modern comforts and boasts 12 individually-furnished bedrooms.

Lamb and Flag Enterprises Ltd is a Yorkshire-based company which is committed to developing a new range of distinct and individual hospitality businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newton House was acquired to begin fulfilling the plans for this new venture.