New owner takes over much-loved Harrogate cafe as popular owner says farewell after nearly 20 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was in 2006 that Darren Winder first stood at the counter of the Deli Bar serving homemade hot deli dishes, fresh ‘bean to cup’ coffees, fresh sandwiches and more to local residents, workmen and office staff.

Located on the corner at number 23 Regent Parade facing Devonshire Place, under Darren's leadership with its 'first lieutenant" Hayley Francis, the cafe’s longest-serving staff member, Deli Bar is a packed place with a genuine buzz and a loyal customer base happy to chat as they are ordering the cafe’s famed consistently good food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite surviving the challenges of the Covid pandemic, it’s the tough climate for small traders nowadays in an era of high costs right across the board which has prompted Darren’s sad decision not to renew the lease and hand over the keys of the small business to a new owner.

End of one era, beginning of a new one - The Harrogate Deli Bar cafe's new owner Jason Evans, second from left, with old owner Darren Winder, second from right, flanked by staff members Hayley Francis, right, and Sienna Francis, left. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Darren said: “Our customers have been amazing and have never let us down.

"And our loyal team of staff have always been fantastic.

"It’s they who create the friendly atmosphere Deli Bar is known for across town.

"Footfall through the door has returned to normal after lockdown ended but, like all small businesses, these days, the margins to make money have been squeezed on all sides.

"It’s very sad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren’s last day is today but he is leaving the Deli Bar in safe hands of Jason Evans.

The former software engineer has dreamt of owning a cafe since he was a small boy.