New office space in Harrogate town centre unveiled following £10.5 million refurbishment

A brand-new office space in Harrogate town centre is set to open its doors early next year following a £10.5 million investment.

Office group WorkWell has redeveloped the site at Copthall Bridge, which will support 360 jobs in the town and create five roles directly.

Copthall Bridge is designed to offer a premium office environment for established SMEs and owner-operated businesses looking for one to 40 desks.

It will also feature meeting rooms available for hourly rental and co-working spaces.

Commenting on the development, Oliver Corrigan, managing director at WorkWell, said: “Copthall Bridge will raise the bar for premium office space in Harrogate.

"It can be tailored to suit any business need, and we are experts in creating work environments that support productivity and employee well-being.” The office will open in January 2025 and is already attracting interest from local and national businesses seeking to expand their presence in the town. Copthall Bridge is located in central Harrogate, only a short walk from the train and bus stations.

It is also close to the town’s vibrant shopping centre and many restaurants.

Mr Corrigan added: “I believe high-quality offices are key to driving business growth and levelling up.

"As a Yorkshire business, we are proud to bring this new development to Harrogate and create new jobs in the town.”

To book a viewing, visit https://info.workwelloffices.com/contact-us