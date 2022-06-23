New look for famous Harrogate food institution as Weetons unveils its refit

]

Established for almost 20 years as a premium Yorkshire foodie destination facing the Stray along West Park, Weetons remains true to its ‘Exceptional Everyday’ ethos.

Not only do Weetons boast an impressive range of the finest quality produce from independent suppliers and farmers across their Food Hall, but they also use this produce throughout their restaurant.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established for almost 20 years as a premium Yorkshire foodie destination facing the Stray along West Park, Weetons remains true to its ‘Exceptional Everyday’ ethos.

This provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy the finest quality food in their newly refurbished space, or the comfort of your own home.

The Restaurant is a relaxed place for you to enjoy mouthwatering food prepared by their Executive Chef, catch up with friends over a glass of one of 50 expertly selected wines, sit up and work over brunch at their high-top tables - the perfect escape from the office, or perhaps, unwind outside overlooking the stunning Stray.

No matter where you sit, you’ll be able to enjoy a drink or any of their deli delights.

From homemade crispy Scotch Eggs with perfect runny yolks to award-winning expertly blended Harrogate Gin, the Food Hall works with hundreds of local suppliers to source the finest produce that foodies love.

Weetons in Harrogate has completed a refit of their luxury Food Hall.

Rob Coutts, Managing Director of Weetons said: “We are excited to be fully reopened. The biggest change is in the restaurant, we’ve got a completely new look.

"The tones of green and new lighting create a fresh yet warm and welcoming atmosphere.

"We’re also launching a new all-day menu which features our luxury Yorkshire Wagyu burger and our famous sharing board, stacked with produce from across our Food Hall.

"We’re offering an open invite for foodies to come and join us across our Weetons Weekend to celebrate our refit.

"Running over 4 days, we’ll also have our passionate suppliers in-store showcasing their produce with tastings and providing advice in their area of expertise.

"There will also be the chance to win a BBQ from our new Outdoor Living range with our Deluxe BBQ Meat Box, along with other surprises across the Weekend.”

Weetons Weekend celebrations will be running across 4 days (Thursday 30th June – Sunday 3rd July).

With everyone welcome, the team are excited to show off their fresh new look.