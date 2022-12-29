New limited edition beer to mark end of a momentous year for award-winning North Yorkshire brewery

Masham-based Black Sheep brewery has celebrated its 30th birthday in a number of unique ways over the last 12 months.

Named, appropriately, ‘Thirty’, the limited-edition stout marks the end of the brewery’s 30th anniversary celebrations and is the final gift to Black Sheep drinkers for 2022.

More recently, Black Sheep Brewery invited beer lovers far and wide to come along to their ‘Big Birthday Bash’ in October, toasting the anniversary with a selection of beers, street food and various entertainment at the brewery, alongside its founder Paul Theakston.

CEO of Black Sheep Brewery, Charlene Lyons said: “We’re delighted to offer beer lovers one final brew to toast the end of the 30th anniversary celebrations.

“Our brewers have pulled together something incredibly special and unique with ‘Thirty’.

"It’s incredibly complex and unlike any of our other beers and is sure to impress any beer lovers out there.

"It’s a beer to be savoured, perfect to enjoy after a festive dinner.”

Thirty is an indulgent, gingerbread-infused imperial stout coming in at a shareable 9% ABV. Built on dark, roasted malts, Thirty has been delicately hopped with classic English Fuggles, Progress, Challenger and Goldings for a resinous, earthy hop character.

The beer was then aged in rum and bourbon barrels for seven months before the introduction of gingerbread flavours, bringing gentle heat and spiced sweetness.

The extended barrel-aging introduces complex yeast characteristics, with bright acidic cherry and cola flavours, along with a delightful oaky vanilla finish.

Black Sheep was established in 1992 when Paul Theakston, a fifth generation brewer of his family company, chose to leave T&R Theakstons following its sale to a national brewery and built his own brewery in the very same town, Masham.

Thirty is available in special edition 500ml Vichy bottles for a limited time.

