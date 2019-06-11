New life for Harrogate restaurant after Bica closes

Much-loved Harrogate restaurant Bica may be no more but its replacement in the same location is good news for vegetarians and vegans in Harrogate.

European-influenced Bica Cafe & Bistro built up an early following at 108 Mayfield Grove when it first began as a Portuguese-style restaurant.

Now that it's sadly no more, a new exciting eaterie has taken over.

Option Ve is a vegetarian cafe and deli with an emphasis on health and wellbeing.

Having closed on May 27 for a week in order to prepare for its relaunch, Option Ve re-opened last Wednesday, June 5.

Boasting vegan and vegetarian foods with gluten free options, Option Ve also aims to offer an eco-station, personal development library, talks, workshops and a supper club.

Its opening hours are Wednesday and Thursday 9am-3pm, Friday and Saturday 9am-6pm and Sunday 10am-3pm.

Option Ve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

