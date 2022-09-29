The new, modern store will create around 40 new jobs for the Harrogate community and features the supermarket’s in-store bakery, customer toilets with baby changing facilities and parking for cars and bicycles.

On opening day, customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers on selected products

The store opening times will be between 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

This is what the new Lidl store on Harrogate's Knaresborough Road could look like. Photo: Lidl.

A spokesperson for Lidl GB said: “It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome everyone into our new store in Harrogate.

"We have received overwhelming support from local residents, and we would like to thank all those that have played a part in delivering this new store.”