New Lidl store on way for Harrogate - here's the date for the opening
Lidl GB has confirmed that its new supermarket on Harrogate’s Knaresborough Road will open for the first time on Thursday October 13.
The new, modern store will create around 40 new jobs for the Harrogate community and features the supermarket’s in-store bakery, customer toilets with baby changing facilities and parking for cars and bicycles.
On opening day, customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers on selected products
The store opening times will be between 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.
A spokesperson for Lidl GB said: “It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome everyone into our new store in Harrogate.
"We have received overwhelming support from local residents, and we would like to thank all those that have played a part in delivering this new store.”
The new supermarket forms part of the company's ongoing £1.3bn investment across the country in 2021 and 2022.