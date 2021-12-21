New leasehold for The Black Mulberry riverside cafe in Knaresborough becomes available for £195,000

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has brought the Black Mulberry in Knaresborough to the open market on a leasehold basis.

A spokesman said: "The Black Mulberry is set along Knaresborough’s waterside. The current owner, Alex Chaytor established the cafe in 2015 and having built it into a reputable and high trading business over the years, felt the time was right to step away from the day-to-day operations, whilst retaining the freehold property. She has decided to create a new lease and seek an enthusiastic leasehold operator to take the reins."

Ms Chaytor said: “Since purchasing the business I’ve had some really wonderful times here with my team. The business really does have such potential to increase trade. For instance, due to family commitments, I have never utilised the alcohol license or extended the restaurant trading hours into the evening. The timing is right for me now to step away from the business, whilst retaining the freehold and I am open to negotiations on new lease terms to the right operator.”

Sam Ashton, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, added: “I’m really excited to introduce The Black Mulberry to the open market. After discussing with my client for some time, she is now ready to sell the business by way of a new leasehold agreement.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for a regional or experienced independent operator to take over a well-established and high trading business in a prime Knaresborough location, with guaranteed local and tourist footfall every day. I look forward to engaging with prospective experienced operators.”