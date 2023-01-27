New land manager appointed at Knaresborough company with a track record of delivering new homes

Leading bespoke housebuilder Wharfedale Homes has promoted Matthew Gibson to Land and Planning Director to drive the business forward.

A chartered town planner, Matthew joined the firm in 2021 and has been promoted from Land Manager.

Previously he has worked with leading listed property companies Barratt Homes, Avant Homes and McCarthy and Stone.

Wharfedale Homes has a track record of delivering new homes throughout North and West Yorkshire and is currently onsite in Whitby and Burton Leonard, with a number of other sites in the pipeline.

Wharfedale Homes founding Director, Chris Patmore has also retired, and his business partner since 2008 Mike Brown is now sole owner of the business.

John Edwards, Managing Director of Wharfedale Homes, said: “Since he joined us, Matt has been integral to our continued growth and it is testament to his hard work that he has earnt this promotion. His new role will help us grow our pipeline of sites and increase the number of completed homes we deliver each year.”

Matthew Gibson added: “I’m really excited to head up the land and planning function and provide strategic input as the company successfully navigates through the ever changing political and planning environment.”

Wharfedale Homes, headquartered in Knaresborough, was founded nearly 30 years ago and specialises in bespoke, design-led new homes throughout Yorkshire.

The company also aims to build energy efficient new homes.

