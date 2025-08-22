New independent Harrogate cafe handed five-out-of-five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 10:28 BST
A new independent cafe in Harrogate has been given a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Ginkgo, located on King’s Road, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are ‘very good’.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on August 15.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

