New independent Harrogate bar-restaurant is set to offer 'value for money in the face of the cost of living crisis'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having previously established a strong reputation with a series of successful pop-ups at Cold Bath Brewing, Major Tom’s Social and Rooster’s Taproom, Ellie and Josh Molloy are excited to be launching Paradise Tap & Taco in a new permanent home tomorrow.
The couple are committed to offering a fresh, affordable, casual alternative to Harrogate’s existing bar, cafe and restaurant scene - with an emphasis on value for money.
Located at the rear of Oxford Street, the independent business's opening menu will feature burritos, tacos, quesadillas and fries.
Ellie, who primarily focusses on the kitchen, said: “We’ve created the bar that we ourselves would want to visit, as customers.
"We think it's so important that it’s approachable and welcoming, a place where you feel at home whether you’re out with friends for drinks or with the family for tea.”
"We’ve taken little bits of inspiration from all the places we love and combined them into our own Paradise."
The new business’s opening at 6pm on Friday, January 19 follows the extensive refurbishment of a derelict storage unit found via the road adjoining Cheltenham Crescent and Union Street.
Featuring six keg beers, two cask ales, wines and spirits and Mexican inspired street food to eat-in or takeaway, Paradise’s new permanent residence comprises of three rooms of seating over two floors, featuring cosy sofas, an open kitchen, and a pool table – with a focus on creating an inclusive, informal, comfortable environment.
Bar manager Josh said: “Harrogate is blessed with so many brilliant restaurants but, often as customers, we’ve found that’s not what we’d like, on that occasion.
"We hope Paradise can offer something much less formal, more casual, more relaxed.
"There will be no table service, or telling people where to sit, or even offering cutlery.
"We're doing our absolute best to offer value for money in the face of the cost of living crisis, and we must have bought every second-hand sofa in a 10 mile radius.”
Open Wednesdays-Sundays, the bar is licenced to sell alcohol until 1am and the kitchen will be open until 9pm.
Reservations are not required, although large groups may wish to contact in advance.