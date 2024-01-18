New independent Harrogate bar-restaurant is set to offer 'value for money in the face of the cost of living crisis'

A Harrogate husband and wife team say they've created the sort of bar-restaurant "we ourselves would want to visit as customers" on the eve of its launch.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having previously established a strong reputation with a series of successful pop-ups at Cold Bath Brewing, Major Tom’s Social and Rooster’s Taproom, Ellie and Josh Molloy are excited to be launching Paradise Tap & Taco in a new permanent home tomorrow.

The couple are committed to offering a fresh, affordable, casual alternative to Harrogate’s existing bar, cafe and restaurant scene - with an emphasis on value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at the rear of Oxford Street, the independent business's opening menu will feature burritos, tacos, quesadillas and fries.

Having established a reputation with a series of successful pop-ups, Harrogate husband and wife team Ellie and Josh Molloy are excited to be launching Paradise Tap & Taco in a new permanent home. (Picture contributed)

Ellie, who primarily focusses on the kitchen, said: “We’ve created the bar that we ourselves would want to visit, as customers.

"We think it's so important that it’s approachable and welcoming, a place where you feel at home whether you’re out with friends for drinks or with the family for tea.”

"We’ve taken little bits of inspiration from all the places we love and combined them into our own Paradise."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new business’s opening at 6pm on Friday, January 19 follows the extensive refurbishment of a derelict storage unit found via the road adjoining Cheltenham Crescent and Union Street.

Featuring six keg beers, two cask ales, wines and spirits and Mexican inspired street food to eat-in or takeaway, Paradise’s new permanent residence comprises of three rooms of seating over two floors, featuring cosy sofas, an open kitchen, and a pool table – with a focus on creating an inclusive, informal, comfortable environment.

Bar manager Josh said: “Harrogate is blessed with so many brilliant restaurants but, often as customers, we’ve found that’s not what we’d like, on that occasion.

"We hope Paradise can offer something much less formal, more casual, more relaxed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be no table service, or telling people where to sit, or even offering cutlery.

"We're doing our absolute best to offer value for money in the face of the cost of living crisis, and we must have bought every second-hand sofa in a 10 mile radius.”

Open Wednesdays-Sundays, the bar is licenced to sell alcohol until 1am and the kitchen will be open until 9pm.