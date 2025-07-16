New independent greengrocer and deli opens its doors in heart of Ripon city centre
The Greengrocer officially opened on The Arcade on Tuesday (July 15), with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by The Mayor of Ripon, Councillor Jackie Crozier.
The grand opening was also attended by Lilla Bathurst, from Ripon Business Improvement District (BID), and Councillor Andrew Williams from North Yorkshire Council.
The brand new store provides quality fruit, vegetables and delicatessen, and is partnered with The Greengrocer Bedale.
A spokesperson for The Greengrocer said: “It was a lovely first day.
"Thank you to all who came down to support - even with your brollies.”
In addition, it’s working with Norton’s Deli - a gourmet sandwich shop managed by Alice and Reece Norton - situated in-store.
A spokesperson for Norton's Deli said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better opening day.
"Thank you to each and everyone of you who came to support us, those that came to have a look round, and those who came just to say hello.
"We couldn’t ask for a better community to be part of – thank you Ripon.”
The Greengrocer Ripon is open provisionally from 7.30am till 6pm, Monday to Friday, and from 7.30am till 5pm on a Saturday.
For more information, visit The Greengrocer on Facebook.
