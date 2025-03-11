New independent confectionery shop opens its doors in Harrogate town centre – offering plenty of sweet treats

A new sweet shop has opened its doors in Harrogate town centre.

Mr Bailey’s Candy Cave opened at 9am on Market Place on Friday (March 7), with plenty of free samples on offer.

The shop is owned by Darren Bailey, who already has two successful stores in Halifax and Hipperholme.

The new store stocks a variety of sweets, chocolate, American candy, popcorn, cold drinks and much more.

Mr Bailey’s Candy Cave is open from 9.30am till 5pm every weekday and Saturdays, and from 10am till 4pm on Sundays.

