New independent bakery offering tasty treats set to open its doors of third store in Harrogate town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Set to open their bright pink doors in just a few weeks, Sunflower Bakery will be bringing their array of tasty treats to Harrogate as they prepare to open their third store this summer.

The third boutique in this edible empire, their Montpellier Parade store joins the bakery’s two other locations in the market towns of Boroughbridge and Thirsk.

Serving up sweet treats and moreish morsels to the masses, visitors to the Sunflower Bakery can snap up their signature NYC style cookies, delicate macarons, carefully crafted cupcakes, famous brownies, as well as fresh breads and pastries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bespoke cake creations ranging from individual bento cakes to wedding showstoppers will be available to order and pick up in-store, while budding bakers can get hands-on with a range of workshops that are set to take place in the on-site school.

Sunflower Bakery will be bringing their array of tasty treats to Harrogate when they open on Montpellier Parade

Taking over the shop once owned by Westmoreland Sheepskins, the space will be completely transformed to accommodate an inhouse bakery, cake school, and beautiful café, complete with a feature flower wall for those all-important Insta-worthy shots.

Guaranteed to garner the most attention will be the store’s signature pink frontage sported across each location.

Thrilled to be opening in Harrogate, Kelly Days, owner of Sunflower Bakery, said: “Montpellier Parade is the new location for our third shop and what a dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have wanted a cake shop on the parade for as long as I can remember as it’s just the most idyllic spot.

"Our new store is set to be our flagship space, where we will have a beautiful cafe offering all of our delicious freshly baked goods made daily by our talented team.

"The new space will allow us to have a cake school on-site, offering a range of workshops for both children and adults with classes being taught by our team but also a range of guest tutors.

"In addition, we will have a range of cake making products on sale including colours, sprinkles, cake toppers, and lots more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will offer bespoke cakes to order for all occasions, as well as birthday cakes to-go which will be available to collect on the day.”

The Sunflower Bakery is set to open its brightly coloured doors later this summer.