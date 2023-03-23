New improved Harrogate bar is set to reopen better than ever after latest work

Owner-director Simon Midgley will throw open the doors of Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen on Oxford Street on Thursday, March 23 at noon.

He says customers at the bar-cafe famed for its range of craft beers, great pizzas and coffee will discover a shiny upgraded new kitchen - and a few other little upgrades, too.

When the award-winning Harrogate bar completed a £250,000-plus expansion last November – involving a radical restructuring and expansion of the bar area – Mr Midgley said he was confident the move is the right one for the business despite the current economic climate and several other hospitality businesses recently closing down in town.

Cheers - The new improved Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate.

He added that one of the key reasons for the expansion, as well as extending the ground floor space, was to provide a more welcoming shop window of what Starling had offer from the view on Oxford street.

The quarter of million pound transformation saw Starling’s original bar completely turned around, dropped back and made much larger than before.

Also added was more comfortable seating for customers, plus a cosy lower level snug in the window of the original entrance.

The most recent post to customers from Starling said: “We have had a minor set back in our renovation works over the past few days, so will be opening at the slightly later time of 12pm tomorrow.”