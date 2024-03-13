New housing project in Harrogate area is shortlisted for prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The high-end housing development called Church Farm has been shortlisted in the Residential Development category of the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards, Yorkshire and Humber 2024.

Set in a beautiful rural location, the stunningly property development is located near South Stainley, six miles from Harrogate and five from Ripon.

The project consisted of nine houses – two converted from the original farm buildings – and was led by Fountainhead Ventures.

The units range in size from 3,296ft2 up to 5,535ft2 with a garage, parking and large gardens.

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

Chair of Yorkshire and Humber RICS Awards judging panel, Mark Rugg, said: “It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects shortlisted for these awards.”