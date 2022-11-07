New Harrogate shop for food lovers opens with an approach handed down from grandparents

This new Harrogate shop utilises techniques passed down from the owner's grandparents.

Yorkshire Cured Meats, which utilises Hungarian and Portugese curing techniques, has opened at 2b Knaresborough Road in Harrogate facing The Secret Bakery and Yarn Etc.

The Hungarian-born owner explained a bit of the shop’s background story: "Born and raised in Hungary, we didn’t always have access to means of storing and preserving food.

"So my grandparents used their traditional curing techniques to preserve their meat with salts and spices, leaving them to cure for months at a time so that the meat would then last them all year round."When my grandparents’ techniques were passed down to me, I knew they were something special."

The focus on Yorkshire Cured Meats is on producing high quality cured meat for wholesale and public sale, as well as serving delicious cured meat sandwiches at the shop itself.