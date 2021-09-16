New Harrogate restaurant appoints manager ahead of opening in November

Zak Jones has been appointed as the new Food and Beverage manager at Crimple Hall

Following a £4 million investment, the venue will seat over 160 diners and offer both indoor and outdoor event spaces available for weddings, parties and corporate events.

Set to open in November 2021, the restaurant will feature alongside a new 7,500 sqft food hall and existing garden centre, and create over 60 jobs within the region.

Zak also worked alongside Marco Pierre White as General Manager for his awarding winning L'Escargot on Greek Street in Soho.

He said: "This is an incredible opportunity to build a first class restaurant with access to the best produce in the region and beyond.

"We have some really exciting plans for this remarkable venue and, as such, I am now looking for excellent restaurant team members to join me."

Located on the south side of Harrogate town centre with views across the Crimple Valley, Crimple restaurant will also have access to the new food hall's in-house butcher, as well as an abundance of local and specialist suppliers.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 11am till 11pm (Monday-Saturday) and 10am till 10pm (Sunday).