New Harrogate cafe opens in positive sign of strength of town's business sector

A new name in Harrogate – Delicious cafe – has opened its doors at 108 Mayfield Grove on a spot which has seen a range of different establishments over the years.

The cafe takes over from previous occupant Option Ve vegan cafe in an area which, until a series of house conversions, was home to a bakery, a newsagent and a Chinese restaurant.

In the meantime, another new cafe looks set to, potentially, open on Cambridge Street in Harrogate.

A new Harrogate cafe called Delicious cafe has opened its doors in the Mayfield area of town. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

To be located on the ground floor of a vacant retail unit next to toiletries shop Bodycare, a planning application for the cafe was recently submitted by Doncaster-based Imyco Construction Ltd,.

In Knaresborough, the reopening of Scarlett's Vintage Tea Rooms after the popular 1940s-themed cafe at Green Dragon Yard underwent a refurbishment took place last week.

Now run by new owner Lucyanne Thompson following the cafe's original owner Sarah Williams decision to step back after eight years.

Sarah posted a fond farewell to her loyal customers in Knaresborough, saying: “After eight happy years it’s time to say goodbye as semi retirement beckons.

"Lucyanne is really excited about taking over and will be keeping the essence of the tearoom alive and adding some new ideas that I am sure the customers will love.