News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

New Harrogate cafe opens in positive sign for strength of town's business sector

Harrogate and Knaresborough's vibrant cafe scenes is still bucking the trend in challenging times with a series of new launches.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:26 BST

A new name in Harrogate – Delicious cafe – has opened its doors at 108 Mayfield Grove on a spot which has seen a range of different establishments over the years.

The cafe takes over from previous occupant Option Ve vegan cafe in an area which, until a series of house conversions, was home to a bakery, a newsagent and a Chinese restaurant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the meantime, another new cafe looks set to, potentially, open on Cambridge Street in Harrogate.

A new Harrogate cafe called Delicious cafe has opened its doors in the Mayfield area of town. (Picture Graham Chalmers)A new Harrogate cafe called Delicious cafe has opened its doors in the Mayfield area of town. (Picture Graham Chalmers)
A new Harrogate cafe called Delicious cafe has opened its doors in the Mayfield area of town. (Picture Graham Chalmers)
Most Popular

To be located on the ground floor of a vacant retail unit next to toiletries shop Bodycare, a planning application for the cafe was recently submitted by Doncaster-based Imyco Construction Ltd,.

In Knaresborough, the reopening of Scarlett's Vintage Tea Rooms after the popular 1940s-themed cafe at Green Dragon Yard underwent a refurbishment took place last week.

Now run by new owner Lucyanne Thompson following the cafe's original owner Sarah Williams decision to step back after eight years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah posted a fond farewell to her loyal customers in Knaresborough, saying: “After eight happy years it’s time to say goodbye as semi retirement beckons.

"Lucyanne is really excited about taking over and will be keeping the essence of the tearoom alive and adding some new ideas that I am sure the customers will love.

"Thank you all for your custom and support, it’s been a pleasure getting to know so many of you.”

Related topics:HarrogateKnaresborough