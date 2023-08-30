New Harrogate cafe is to launch this weekend with free drink offer and its own events space
Brood Coffee House is a new family-friendly stay and play café on two floors with its own events space.
With a tagline of “Coffee Crayons Conversation”, the cafe is designed for young families and new mums and dads, in particular.
Downstairs, a purpose-built studio will host a weekly programme of children’s classes and workshops from family-friendly providers.
Upstairs, a family-friendly cafe will be open to all Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 4.00pm, and Saturday, 9:00am to 1.00pm.
The idea is that young families can pop in to Brood Coffee House for a brew or a light bite and make themselves at home while the kids dive into the free toy library.
Located at 27 Commercial Street, Harrogate, Brood Coffee House is opening its doors this weekend for its launch party.
The Brood Lunch Stay and Play Opening Event will run for an hour from 12.30pm to 1.00pm on Saturday, September 2 with a free hot drink on offer – if you book online in advance.
To attend, visit: https://broodcoffeehouse.com/
When Brood Coffee House’s downstairs studio isn’t hosting classes, it will be available for private hire, including baby showers, birthday parties, and everything in between.
The new business will also sell gifts, from cards and games to clothes and toys.
The invitation is there to browse its baby boutique for beautiful, locally sourced gifts.