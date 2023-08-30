News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Man dies following collision on major road between Harrogate and Ripon
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

New Harrogate cafe is to launch this weekend with free drink offer and its own events space

The launch party for a new Harrogate cafe - with a real difference - is to take place this weekend with the offer of a free coffee.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST

Brood Coffee House is a new family-friendly stay and play café on two floors with its own events space.

With a tagline of “Coffee Crayons Conversation”, the cafe is designed for young families and new mums and dads, in particular.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Downstairs, a purpose-built studio will host a weekly programme of children’s classes and workshops from family-friendly providers.

Launch party this weekend - Brood Coffee House is a new Harrogate family-friendly stay and play café. (Picture Graham Chalmers)Launch party this weekend - Brood Coffee House is a new Harrogate family-friendly stay and play café. (Picture Graham Chalmers)
Launch party this weekend - Brood Coffee House is a new Harrogate family-friendly stay and play café. (Picture Graham Chalmers)
Most Popular

Upstairs, a family-friendly cafe will be open to all Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 4.00pm, and Saturday, 9:00am to 1.00pm.

The idea is that young families can pop in to Brood Coffee House for a brew or a light bite and make themselves at home while the kids dive into the free toy library.

Located at 27 Commercial Street, Harrogate, Brood Coffee House is opening its doors this weekend for its launch party.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Brood Lunch Stay and Play Opening Event will run for an hour from 12.30pm to 1.00pm on Saturday, September 2 with a free hot drink on offer – if you book online in advance.

To attend, visit: https://broodcoffeehouse.com/

When Brood Coffee House’s downstairs studio isn’t hosting classes, it will be available for private hire, including baby showers, birthday parties, and everything in between.

The new business will also sell gifts, from cards and games to clothes and toys.

The invitation is there to browse its baby boutique for beautiful, locally sourced gifts.

Related topics:Harrogate