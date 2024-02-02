New gym offering functional fitness for everyone set to open its doors in Wetherby
Cyon Fitness, the passion project of Meg Savage and Dominic Moore, will open in Thorp Arch on Monday (February 5), offering functional fitness in the form of small group coached classes.
Functional fitness combines weightlifting, gymnastics and cardio conditioning into varied workouts which progressively build strength and fitness.
Classes are suitable for all, no matter what age, fitness level or stage of life, as the experienced coaches can modify every movement as needed to fit with each individual.
The gym will be open Monday to Thursday (6am till 8pm), Friday’s (6am till 7pm) and Saturday’s (8am till 1pm).
On the opening of the new gym, Meg and Dominic said: “We can’t wait to welcome new members to Cyon Fitness.
"We can’t wait to share our passion for functional fitness and show them how much it can enhance their lives.
“We’re building so much more than a gym – we’re building a community of people who care about their health and want to do something about it in a way that’s sociable, enjoyable and gets results. ”
Cyon Fitness will be hosting an open day on the Sunday, February 11 from 10am till 3pm where everyone is welcome
To find out more information, visit www.cyonfitness.co.uk