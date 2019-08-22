New gin distillery opens in Harrogate district

A top family gin makers have launched a new distillery in the Harrogate district.

Whittaker’s Gin chose Yorkshire Day for the grand launch, hosting a grand opening of their new distillery in Nidderdale.

Owners Jane and Toby Whittaker, who set up Whittaker’s Gin in 2015 welcomed the Earl of Harewood, alongside local business owners, friends, family and press to join them to celebrate the completion of their brand new distillery in Dacre Banks.

James Robinson, part of the father/son team who provided architectural services said ‘We were thrilled to have worked on this project, the dedication to using local craftsman throughout is really admirable.

The project benefitted from a financial grant from LEADER to build their new premises which will be a fantastic boost for local Nidderdale tourism through their café and distillery tours.

The brand’s commitment to sourcing the best from Yorkshire continued through to the launch afternoon.

The event was catered by Harewood Estate’s residents - the Harewood Food & Drink Project, while flowers were provided by local Yorkshire wildflower grower Sarah Milton and filled in owner Jane’s vintage jugs.

Guests arriving for the afternoon were treated to gins from the brand’s range, mixed with Double Dutch tonics, with the newest arrival - Summer Solstice proving very popular.

Also on offer was wine from James Robinson from Domain Vintur in Provence, a long term friend of Toby and Jane’s.

The couple are happy to announce they will be selling the Yorkshireman’s French import in the distillery shop alongside a small selection of local goods including Chapter Organics bath products.

David Lascelles, Earl of Harewood an avid supporter is thrilled the brand is moving to whiskey production, quoting Mark Twain before his ribbon cutting: "Too much of anything is a bad thing, but too much good whisky is barely enough."

The company secured a European grant from PAPI for product innovation - allowing them to not only extend their production line but also giving them the ability to create ‘grain to glass gin’.

Currently there are just over a dozen producers in the UK maintaining their supply chain in such a way, keeping Yorkshire on the cutting edge of the drinks production market.

And no party is complete without a cake.

Owner Toby, who also shared his birthday on the same day, had more than one reason to celebrate when presented with a birthday cake from favourite local bakery Balterzsen’s in Harrogate.

Distillery tours are bookable online now.

