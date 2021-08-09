New fun family trail in town centre launched by Harrogate Mumbler
A new free town-centre window trail for local and visiting families has been launched in Harrogate accessible for all and running all summer.
A partnership between Harrogate Mumbler and the Harrogate BID, the new trail is supported by water brand Thirsty Planet Water.
After the success of its Harrogate Town Centre Halloween and Christmas Trails, Harrogate Mumbler say it is delighted to be working with Harrogate BID once again to give families a fun, safe and completely free summer trail - all based on Harrogate's most famous export - water.
There is a small treat for each participating child, which can be collected from any of the 20 town centre participating retailers.
The free Harrogate Mumbler Summer Water Trail is live right now and will run throughout the summer holidays until Sunday, September 5.
Families can download their own answer sheets from the Harrogate Mumbler website here, they can pick one up from any of the participating retailers or collect one from the Harrogate BID stand in the Victoria Shopping Centre.
Harrogate Mumbler's Sally Haslewood said: “2021 has been tough for everyone: families have been stuck indoors, many people have job insecurity and our town centres need help to bounce back.
"Harrogate Mumbler wanted to do a little something to help with all of this and we are delighted that the Harrogate BID have supported us and helped make this free Summer trail a reality."
The Water Trail has two different challenges for families to enjoy; firstly finding the 20 water themed pictures and secondly answering the 20 Harrogate trivia questions.
For younger children the picture trail is designed to be a fantastic way to keep busy.
There are four water trail routes:
1) Water Sports (Located in the West Park Quarter)
2) Animals that you’ll find in water (Located in the Victoria Quarter)
3) Local bodies of water (located in the Montpellier Quarter)
4) Water saving tips. (Located in the Kings Quarter)
Each route consists of five images, with 20 pictures in total in shop windows in the town centre.
Harrogate Mumbler's Sally Haslewood said: "It’s a special year for Harrogate Mumbler as we turn 10 years old next month and so it’s great to be able to put on a free event like this, to give families something free to enjoy this summer. We love our town and have made Harrogate the star of this trail!
"We hope this trail will encourage families into town after the recent lockdowns, and in doing so will support our local town centre. It’s completely free for families."
How to take part
Participants can download answer sheets, a map and clues from the Harrogate Mumbler website at:
www.harrogate.mumbler.co.uk/harrogate-bid-christmas-trail/
Alternatively, anyone who spots a Water Trail poster in a shop window, pop in and ask for an answer sheets
Harrogate Mumbler is requesting afamilies to tag Harrogate BID and Harrogate Mumbler in any social media posts and use the hashtag #HarrogateWaterTrail
About Harrogate Mumbler
Harrogate Mumbler is a local parenting community website, set up and run by local mum of two Sally Haslewood.
Initially set up as a Facebook chat group in August 2011, its popularity grew and saw the launch of the Harrogate Mumbler website in 2012.
Participating Retailers Summer 2021
Inger & Rae
Turkish Baths
Foxy Antiques
Adage Dance
Party Fever
Daisy May's
Les Bonbons
A-Plan Insurance
Geek Retreat
L'Occitane en Provence
Mercer Art Gallery
Oxfam
Mountain Warehouse
Pots to Go
Susie Watson Designs
West Park Antiques
Slingsbys (Coffee Shop)
Boho Chic
Hustle & Co
Suzetta