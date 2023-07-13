New food hygiene ratings awarded to five cafes, pubs and restaurants across Harrogate district by Food Standards Agency

A total of five establishments across the Harrogate district have been handed new food hygiene ratings according to the Food Stanards Agency website.

Manna Bakery Cafe, on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate, was awarded a five-star rating following an inspection at the premises on 5 July.

Berry's Tavern, on High Street in Knaresborough, was awarded a five-star rating following an inspection at the premises on 16 June.

A number of establishments across the Harrogate district have been awarded a new food hygiene rating

The Chocolate Works, on Station Parade in Harrogate, was awarded a five-star rating following an inspection at the premises on 15 June.

YUZU Street Food at Cold Bath Brewing Company, on Kings Road in Harrogate, was awarded a five-star rating following an inspection at the premises on 15 June.

Nutrition Joe's, at Baines House in Harrogate, was awarded a four-star rating following an inspection at the premises on 16 May.

It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,489 similar establishments with ratings, 1,254 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.