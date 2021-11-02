New fish and chip shop to open in Harrogate
Harrogate is to get a new fish and chip shop.
Bradleys Fish & Chip Shop, which prides itself on offering "Traditional Fish & Chips", is located on the corner of Stonefall Avenue and Knaresborough Road facing Papa John's Pizza.
Although Starbeck High Street is blessed with a range of takeaways, Bradleys Fish & Chip Shop is the first proper fish and chip shop to open in Starbeck for years, though a mobile van does good business once a week near The Prince of Wales pub.
The popular Drake's Fish & Chips Restaurant And Take Away is also located half a mile along Knaresborough Road.
As well as the expected range of fish dishes, Bradleys Fish & Chip Shop will also offer a range of burgers and sausages.
In keeping with its "traditional" tag, there is no sign of pizzas etc so far
No opening date has yet been set but there is a sign in the window advertising for staff.
To telephone Bradleys Fish & Chip Shop, call 01423 819338.