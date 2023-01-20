New figures show older workers in Harrogate are finally getting back into jobs after Covid pandemic

Harrogate Jobcentre said targeted efforts to support older claimants in the town were paying off. (Picture Gerard Binks)

After a worrying period following the end of lockdown when the number of over-50s either in work or looking for work fell, official data from The Office for National Statistics shows the situation is finally beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels.

In line with a growing national trend, the latest data for the claimant count for people in the searching for work category shows a major drop in Harrogate and Knaresborough over the past year.

Figures just released show claimants of all ages in Harrogate and Knaresborough fell by 340 between December 2021 and December 2022.

When it comes to Harrogate on its own, the decrease is even more pronounced - 435 fewer people claimed benefit than the year before, a decrease of 21%

For the 50-pluses the figure is still higher - a whopping 30%.

A spokesperson from The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) at Harrogate Jobcentre said targeted efforts to support older claimants in the town were paying off.

"As a Jobcentre, Harrogate has made a positive impact on local Universal Credit customers.

"The priority is helping those 50-plus, and others who may need to build confidence and develop new skills because they’ve been out of the jobs market for a while.

"We’ve worked very closely with a number of local businesses having continued recruitment events - which has been backed up by bespoke upskilling from our Work Coach team to ensure that customers are job ready and comfortable to take the next step into employment.

"As a Partnership team, we’ve strengthened relationships with local training providers since the pandemic and have frequent events for CV refreshing and qualification opportunities.

"Notably, we’ve worked in collaboration with our partners to open up these opportunities to a wider audience, focusing currently on claimants 50-plus.”

Examples of the increasingly close relationship between Harrogate Jobcentre and local employers include:

Working with Four Seasons Healthcare to support their recruitment drive in this important sector.

Working with Travail Agency in Harrogate in partnership with a monthly attendance by the agency to allow Universal Credit claimants to have a face-to-face meeting with their employer advisors.

Working in partnership with National Employer Training to host a SWAP (Sector based work academy programme) getting Universal Credit customers qualified for teaching assistant roles for our local schools.

With Harrogate's hospitality and care home sectors, in particular, still struggling with recruitment as part of a national staff shortage since Covid and Brexit, Harrogate Jobcentre is aiming to step up its efforts further in 2023.

A DWP spokesperson said: “Important changes to Universal Credit mean people are working more and keeping more of what they earn.

"For the coming year in Harrogate, plans are in hand to focus activity on helping businesses recruit.

"There still are plenty of vacancies available especially in the care and hospitality industries. Our DWP ‘Find a Job’ website, has thousands of jobs on offer.”

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP added: “It is positive to see more people moving into jobs.

