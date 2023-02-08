New figures reveal total of 12,430 new apprenticeships created in Harrogate and Knaresborough since 2010

The Government data shows 12,430 new apprenticeships have been added in Harrogate and Knaresborough since 2010 as part of a national total of 5.3 million apprenticeships in England over the same period.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones said: “Apprenticeships are a great way for students to enter the world of work helping them to build new skills and industry knowledge all while being paid.

“I am pleased that 12,430 new apprenticeships have been created in our area since 2010 and I am keen to see continued action from the Government to improve skills and productivity in our area”.

As well as driving up the number of people boosting their skills through apprenticeships, the Government says it is also improving the quality of apprenticeships.

Additional funding of £2 .3 billion has been announced for 2023-24 and 2023-25 with colleges that deliver skills and training getting the most focused support.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “My apprenticeship was my golden ticket. It gave me a unique insight into how a business operated, from the shop floor to the boardroom.

"I learnt the skills that businesses truly value and it launched my career in international business.

“Through the current National Apprenticeship Week I hope more people learn about the incredible opportunities available in everything from engineering to healthcare.

"Whatever career goals you aspire to, they can be achieved through an apprenticeship which can take you all the way up to masters degree level.”

Alongside reforms to apprenticeships the Government has also introduced T-Levels. T-Levels are an alternative to A levels and other 16 to 19 courses equivalent in size to three A levels.

A T-Level focuses on vocational skills and can help students into skilled employment, higher study or apprenticeships.

National Apprenticeship Week is an annual week-long celebration of apprenticeships.

From, February 6-10, top employers and organisations are coming together to showcase opportunities to thousands of attendees actively seeking an apprenticeship.

