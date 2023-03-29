News you can trust since 1836
New family-run shop to open in Harrogate’s bustling home of independent retailers

A new family-run shop is to open in Harrogate this weekend.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:46 BST

Called Wave Aquariums, the new shop will specialise in saltwater coral reefs and fascinating marine life, such as Venomous Lionfish, Clownfish (Nemo), Anemones, Bamboo sharks, and plenty more.

Located at 30 Commercial Street, it’s the work of store manager Jonny Rhodes – a former website designer who has had fish tanks since the age of 14, and his father Ken, who studied marine biology at university in Cambridge.

The new store will open officially on Saturday, April 1 at 2pm.

Located at 30 Commercial Street in Harrogate, Wave Aquariums officially opens on Saturday.
It is expected that in attendance will be special guest Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Well-known for being a hub of independent retail in Harrogate, Commercial Street boasts more than 25 unique independent shops.

It even has its own support group to promote and market the street’s businesses and raise money for charity.

More information at: www.commercial-street.co.uk/#news

