New faces announced at the top of crucial Harrogate business organisation as board is strengthened

New names at the top - Harrogate BID’s new Chair and Deputy Chair, Dan Siddle and Andrea Thornborrow.

Dan Siddle, the general manager of The Crown Hotel, and Primark Manager Andrea Thornborrow, are replacing Sara Ferguson and Richard Wheeldon, who have led the business organisation for almost three years.

The pair will remain on the board of Harrogate Business Improvement District, which has been strengthened by a number of new directors who attended their first BID board meeting last week.

They are Mike Patterson from Berwins Solicitors, Lyndsay Snodgrass from Verity Frearson estate agent, Ruth Burke-Kennedy from Bettys and Taylors, town centre commercial property owner Russell Davidson, and Mark Robson from the Harrogate town centre Marks & Spencer, who makes a welcome return.

Hotelier Dan Siddle, who joined the Harrogate BID Board in March 2021, said: “I want to thank both Sara and Richard for the tremendous contributions they have made to Harrogate BID.

"Richard has been a part of Harrogate BID since the idea was first mooted back in 2017, and his knowledge is invaluable.“Whilst he’s standing down due to his retirement from Berwins, I’m delighted he’s agreed to remain on the board as a co-opted member.

“Sara has been a superb Chair, and has done a wonderful job in steering the BID through some extremely challenging times, not least being the Covid pandemic.

“Under her stewardship, Harrogate BID has gone from strength to strength, and is making a real positive impact within the town centre.

“I’m really passionate about Harrogate BID and the work it’s doing, and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Chair, and building on Sara’s successes.

"I’m also delighted that Andrea, a longstanding BID member, is to be the new Deputy Chair.

Andrea Thornborrow, a Harrogate BID Board member since July 2019, said: “I, too, want to place on the record our thanks to both Sara and Richard for their leadership over the last few years

“2023 is an important year for Harrogate BID.

"We are in the process of creating a new business plan and are asking our Members to help shape this.

“We have a great board, which has been further strengthened by the addition of four new members and one returning member, representing different town centre sectors.

“Harrogate BID was created to benefit the town centre, which it does on an almost daily basis, from deep cleaning the streets and providing weekend entertainers, to funding improvement grants, powering the Christmas lights and boosting Harrogate’s floral offering.

“I’m looking forward to taking up my new role on the BID board, and helping Harrogate continue to be a great place to shop, eat, drink and do business.”

Harrogate BID’s AGM is being held today Thursday, January 19 at 5.30pm in The Crown Hotel in Harrogate.

All Harrogate BID members are invited to attend.Further information about Harrogate BID is available from its website, http://harrogatebid.co.uk

Harrogate BID was formed in 2019 after a positive Business Improvement District (BID) ballot result was recorded of businesses located in the wider town centre area.

It is is a business-led and business funded body formed to improve a defined commercial area.