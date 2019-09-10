New escape challenge launched with WWII room at Ripley Castle

If you’ve ever daydreamed about escaping from a castle, you might now get your chance, following the launch of a new attraction at Ripley.

Live for Today Adventures, which normally specialises in outdoor activities such as zorbing, raft-building, tree-climbing and quad biking, has opened – or rather, locked – two escape rooms at the castle, where it is based.

One of the rooms has a Cluedo theme, the other is ‘set’ in the Second World War, and players must crack 12 codes and then enter the result into an Enigma machine.

Live for Today owner Marc Wise said: “We have spent a great deal of time planning and creating the escape rooms.

“Without giving too much away, the room is complete with period props and sound effects are played throughout relating to the theme – players will genuinely feel like they have gone back in time.

“Sourcing authentic items has been a challenge, but really adds to the feel and look of the room.”