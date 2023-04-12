New deadline to enter Harrogate Advertiser's glittering Business Awards announced after booming interest

With the success of our 2022 event, which saw more than 365 people attend, we are planning on this year’s celebration of local business success being even bigger and better than before.

Renowned for nearly two decades for championing the best of local business within the community, the deadline will now be Monday, April 17 at midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In more good news, our headline sponsor Evelyn Partners has been joined by an array of additional new sponsors.

Flashback to last year's The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards at Pavilions of Harrogate.

Included are: Harrogate Spring Water, VQ Solutions, Kids Planet Day Nurseries.

The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards are open to businesses in every sector trading anywhere within the circulation areas of this series of newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This area covers the whole of the Harrogate district, including Knaresborough, Boroughbridge, Ripon, Masham, Nidderdale and the Washburn Valley – as well as Wetherby and Tadcaster, plus the villages around those two towns (Boston Spa, Thorp Arch, Aberford, Bardsey, Thorner, Scarcroft, Barwick-in-Elmet, Sherburn-in-Elmet, right down to South Milford).

This year's judging panel features: Nicola Stamford, Founding Director of The Big Bamboo Agency and Mike Patterson, Head of Employment at Berwins Solicitors ( He also sits on the board of directors at Harrogate BID and is an active member of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce).

This year’s glittering awards night will take place at Pavilions Of Harrogate, Harrogate on Thursday, May, 25.

To enter, visit:

Advertisement Hide Ad