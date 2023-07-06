New data puts spotlight on issue of more Monday closing on Harrogate’s high street since lockdown ended

The town's retail and food and drink sectors may be faring better overall than most comparable towns.

But there is no doubt more shops and cafes have decided not to open on a Mondays or, even, a Tuesday since lockdown for the Covid pandemic came to an end in early 2022.

Now a new study highlights how a huge shift in hybrid working patterns across Yorkshire in the last 12 months is impacting on town centre footfall as staff choose to work in the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, rather than spending the majority of the week working from home.

Noticing a change in footfall and the behaviour of Harrogate customers - Commercial Street which is known for the strength of its independent businesses. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The data has been provided by Place Informatics, a leading provider of footfall and location visitor behaviour data.

Clive Hall, CEO of Place Informatics, said: “It is interesting to see how hybrid worker behaviour has changed since the pandemic.

"Clearly our new working habits are having a huge impact on footfall numbers."Tuesdays have seen a huge increase in popularity which we believe is due to millions choosing to work from home on Mondays and then venturing back to the office or scheduling meetings on Tuesdays.

"It is, however, surprising to see how busy Tuesdays have become, sometimes surpassing Sundays and even Saturdays."

But the unique nature of Harrogate and its range of advantages in the visitor economy means it is rarely exactly in step with the rest of the country.

One of the best-known traders on a Harrogate street known for the strength of its independent businesses says she has seen a change in footfall and the behaviour of Harrogate customers since the pandemic.

"A walk round Harrogate on a Monday finds some retail businesses, and even some hospitality venues, still opting to close," said Sue Kramer of Commercial Street Retailers group in Harrogate.

"This could be a remnant of Covid, heightened by issues such as revenue and staffing.

"Monday has almost replaced the historical half day closing on Wednesdays.

"Covid has led to many people to question their work/life balance, which might not just influencing people choosing to work from an office mid week.

"Fifty-somethings are considering their retirement plans earlier, and in some cases opting to work less, or take early retirement."

Place Informatics says it's data can help retailers, hospitality, councils and many other businesses and services understand how visitors are behaving, where visitors come from and what services they are utilising on their visit.

Its analysis of the impact of hybrid working patterns on town centre footfalls has been compiled from ten cities and towns across Yorkshire.

But the limits of its conclusions in terms Harrogate can be seen in the direct experience of Sue Kramer, who co-owns Crown Jewellers on Commercial Street.

"Having spoken to a few local independent retailers there is no particular pattern to how busy they are throughout the week, with Tuesday actually still a very quiet day," she said.

"It may be that in a tourist and conference town such as Harrogate, any upturn midweek could also be associated with more visitors taking a midweek break."

