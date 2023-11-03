News you can trust since 1836
New convenience shop to open in Harrogate area after supermarket giant buys 132 Co-op stores at petrol station sites

Motorists in the Harrogate area will notice something different about a petrol station in Knaresborough today – it’s been taken over by another retail giant with a new shop opening.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:52 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 09:52 GMT
Today will see changes at the former Co-op on Boroughbridge Road in Knaresborough when a brand new Asda Express will open its doors.

The switch follows the supermarket chain’s takeover of 132 convenience stores and petrol station sites from the Co-op last year in a £438 million deal.

Asda announced at the time it intend to launch a new convenience store venture – Asda Express.

Today will see changes at the former Co-op on Boroughbridge Road in Knaresborough when a brand new Asda Express will open its doors. (Picture contributed)

The new Knaresborough Asda Express store will offer household essentials and hot and cold takeaway hot food.

The petrol station will remain in operation.

The opening of the Knaresborough Asda Express is part of the first tranche of 11 sites being converted after last year’s acquisitions from the Co-op Group.

Asda's co-owner, Mohsin Issa, said: "The launch of our conversion programme is an incredibly exciting moment for our business and accelerates our presence in the fast-growing convenience market.

"We look forward to bringing Asda's great value in fuel and groceries to many more communities across the UK and to welcoming over 2,000 former Co-op colleagues to the Asda family in the coming months."

