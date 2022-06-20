New charity partner revealed for Business Awards

Fourteen award-winning businesses will be announced at the black-tie awards ceremony on June 30. PHOTO: Gerard Binks.

The awards ceremony, which will take place at Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, June 30, will feature a silent auction and raffle in aid of the charity, organised by Harrogate-based Impulse Decisions.

Yorkshire Cancer Research aims to help at least 2,000 more people across the region survive cancer each year by 2025. It recently announced £7.3m of funding for five different medical research projects being led by universities in Leeds, Bradford, Hull and London.

Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “Being the charity partner for this exciting celebration of Harrogate’s business community is a fantastic opportunity.

“Yorkshire Cancer Research has been based in this historic spa town for over four decades, and throughout the years people affected by cancer in the region have benefited tremendously from the support of local businesses.

“As the Harrogate area begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, we hope that we can continue to work together to save lives in Yorkshire. Money raised from the evening will help fund experts and world-leading researchers who pioneer early cancer diagnosis and discover new and better treatments for people with cancer.”

Just a handful of tickets remain for the black-tie awards ceremony, which will be hosted by former BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration MBE and includes a three-course meal, live music and a drinks reception hosted by Slingsby Gin.

Stephen Hankinson, managing director of headline sponsor Ignition Group plc, added: “On the night itself, I expect a great atmosphere. I’m sure everyone will have a new appreciation for celebrating together, after a difficult two years.

“We can’t wait to be a part of it and meet the deserving nominees and winners.”