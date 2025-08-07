New chapter for 47-year-old independent Harrogate business as transformation begins under new ownership

A long-standing business in Harrogate town centre is set to undergo a major transformation, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter following a change in ownership.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of North Yorkshire entrepreneurs has acquired the town’s long-established sewing machine retailer, White Rose.

The 47-year-old business, based on Commercial Street, is set for a new chapter - led in part by veteran sewing machine technician Mark Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Wilson, a Bedale-based expert and founder of North Yorkshire Sewing Machines, joins White Rose as a director.

White Rose Sewing and Craft Centre, a long-standing business in Harrogate, is set to undergo a major transformation, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter following a change in ownership

With more than 40 years in the industry, he brings deep experience and ambition – including a vision to develop a national repair and service centre in Harrogate.

Mr Wilson said: “Having spent over four decades in the sewing machine industry, I’m very excited to be joining the 'Vinted' movement from a retail perspective.

“More and more sustainability conscious people are looking to alter and repair their clothes rather than discard them prematurely, fighting to reduce a staggering 12 million items a week going into landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would appear that the recent fad for fast fashion is at last over and that has got to be a good thing from every perspective.

A refurbishment of the White Rose shop is already underway, with an official relaunch planned for September.

There will be a brand new range of machines on sale from market leaders Brother, Juki and Bernina with prices ranging from £100 to £10,000.

The company also has several new opportunities to join the team as part of its ambitious expansion drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark is keen to raise the game both regionally and nationally in terms of the quality of machine repairs and servicing.

He added: “There are around one thousand moving parts in a typical sewing machine and, however little or much it is used, it needs servicing every year - not least as no machine is self-oiling and that should be done by a specialist engineer to ensure long life.”