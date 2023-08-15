News you can trust since 1836
New cafe opens in Harrogate town centre to fill unit vacated nearly two years ago

A new cafe has opened in Harrogate town centre this week with customers already flocking to enjoy coffee and treats in the bright summer sunshine.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 15th Aug 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 14:01 BST

Located at 17/19 Oxford Street just along from Harrogate Theatre, Central Cafe is the third new cafe to open in Harrogate’s retail heartland this year as the town demonstrates its resilience in the face of the cost of living crisis and national economic trends and pressures.

Central Cafe has taken up the unit between travel agent TUI and stationers vacated nearly two years ago by The Works discount books and stationery store.

