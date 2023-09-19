Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hungry Caterpillar café opened on High Street in Knaresborough on Saturday.

The café offers a small play area for under five’s with a pool pit, balance beam, rockets and climbing, as well as a large TV showing children’s programmes throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also an array of toys, books, sensory toys and a wide selection of refreshments to choose from.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hungry Caterpillar café has opened it's doors on High Street in Knaresborough

The café also provides baby changing facilities, along with free emergency nappies and wipes if you get caught out.

Danielle Bartley-Mould, owner of The Hungry Caterpillar café, said: “My aim when opening this café and doing the refurbishment was to provide a safe and friendly environment for young children and their grown-ups, while enjoying some playtime with some food and drinks.

“As a mum of three, and two being three-year-old twins, and a previous foster carer who has had 28 children in total over the years, I can totally appreciate it can be stressful when eating out with our little ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Here we welcome all the noises that children bring - if they are having a moment, that's completely fine as we as parents have all been there.

“We look forward to welcoming you and your little ones and want to take the opportunity for all your amazing kind words of support, it's been hugely appreciated.”