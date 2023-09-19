New café named after popular children’s book opens its doors in Knaresborough – with soft play area and sensory toys
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Hungry Caterpillar café opened on High Street in Knaresborough on Saturday.
The café offers a small play area for under five’s with a pool pit, balance beam, rockets and climbing, as well as a large TV showing children’s programmes throughout the day.
There is also an array of toys, books, sensory toys and a wide selection of refreshments to choose from.
The café also provides baby changing facilities, along with free emergency nappies and wipes if you get caught out.
Danielle Bartley-Mould, owner of The Hungry Caterpillar café, said: “My aim when opening this café and doing the refurbishment was to provide a safe and friendly environment for young children and their grown-ups, while enjoying some playtime with some food and drinks.
“As a mum of three, and two being three-year-old twins, and a previous foster carer who has had 28 children in total over the years, I can totally appreciate it can be stressful when eating out with our little ones.
"Here we welcome all the noises that children bring - if they are having a moment, that's completely fine as we as parents have all been there.
“We look forward to welcoming you and your little ones and want to take the opportunity for all your amazing kind words of support, it's been hugely appreciated.”
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1088526938836265/