New cafe in Harrogate offers a cosy approach is going down well with customers
A new cafe in Harrogate is going from strength to strength.
Since it opened in December, 65 Degrees has been gaining a reputation not only for serving coffee, tea, breakfast and hot food but also for its cosy atmosphere.
Located at 26a E Parade in Harrogate between the Odeon cinema and Skipton Road near Chalmers & Elder Hairdressers, the new cafe’s menu boasts a signature roast pork sandwich.
But it also offers shows inspiration with its Hong Kong Style Char Siu (sweet BBQ pork) sandwiches and new grill short ribs with homemade onion BBQ sauce sandwiches.
Opening hours:
Monday to Saturday, 8am to 4pm
Closed Sundays.